Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

