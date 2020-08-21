Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC (NASDAQ:ITOS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

About Pandion Therapeutics Holdco

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

