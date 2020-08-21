BidaskClub Downgrades Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Sell

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.45. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 676,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,872,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

