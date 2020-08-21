Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) to Hold

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.46 million, a P/E ratio of -20.32, a PEG ratio of 325.56 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.92 million.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez purchased 3,000 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 126,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,007.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 105,399 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $625,016.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,962.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,070 shares of company stock worth $147,214 and have sold 1,935,211 shares worth $16,845,594. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

