Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Raised by Raymond James

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Norbord in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s FY2020 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSB. CSFB lifted their price target on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OSB opened at C$46.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.46. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$13.01 and a 52 week high of C$47.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

