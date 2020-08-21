West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE WFT opened at C$74.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -133.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.97. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$21.60 and a twelve month high of C$74.41.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.