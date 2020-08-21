ALX Oncology Limited (NASDAQ:INZY) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ALX Oncology Limited (NASDAQ:INZY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INZY. Cowen began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $28.50 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 187,500 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 625,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00.

About ALX Oncology

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:INZY)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
TTM Technologies Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
TTM Technologies Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
TAG Immobilien Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank
TAG Immobilien Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank
DA Davidson Comments on Spin Master Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
DA Davidson Comments on Spin Master Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC Issued By SVB Leerink
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC Issued By SVB Leerink


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report