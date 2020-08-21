Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.59 ($8.92).

LHA opened at €8.43 ($9.92) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.73. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of -7.06.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

