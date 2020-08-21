Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.59 ($8.92).

LHA opened at €8.43 ($9.92) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.73. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of -7.06.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

