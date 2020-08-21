York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get York Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. York Water has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in York Water by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in York Water by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.