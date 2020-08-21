Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

TSE:CFF opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.69. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

