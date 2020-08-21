Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.78) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.33.

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

