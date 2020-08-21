Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

TSE BHC opened at C$22.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$16.30 and a 12-month high of C$42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,461.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.85.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.