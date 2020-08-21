Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $108.79

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $108.79 and last traded at $109.02, with a volume of 4744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.59.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $45,202.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Strategic Education by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Strategic Education by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

