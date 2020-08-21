Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.44

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.44 and last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 37297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

Several research firms recently commented on OTRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ontrak from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Get Ontrak alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.