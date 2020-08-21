Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.44

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.44 and last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 37297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.
Several research firms recently commented on OTRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ontrak from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.
Ontrak Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRK)
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.
