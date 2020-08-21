ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $62.11

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.11, but opened at $64.62. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 80,656 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 216.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

