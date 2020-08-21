Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $1,887.09

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,887.09, but opened at $1,898.99. Tesla shares last traded at $1,899.24, with a volume of 337,307 shares trading hands.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $984.00 to $1,658.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,470.68 and its 200-day moving average is $926.40. The company has a market capitalization of $373.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,042.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Shares of Tesla are going to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.25, for a total transaction of $433,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,246,370.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,777 shares of company stock valued at $66,587,764. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

