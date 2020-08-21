Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.65. 9,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 238,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $329.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 729,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $554,703.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,014,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,787.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 3,938,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $2,993,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,151,815 shares of company stock worth $24,199,344. Corporate insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

