China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) Trading Down 3.9%

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) shares traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 20,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 313,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

About China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL)

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

