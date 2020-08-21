Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the July 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.28. Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

