Short Interest in Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Grows By 77.2%

Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ALVRQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Alvarion has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.9-5.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band.

