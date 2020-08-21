Short Interest in Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Grows By 77.2%

Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:ALVRQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Alvarion has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About Alvarion
