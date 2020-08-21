Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Short Interest Update

Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the July 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Alvarion stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Alvarion has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Alvarion Company Profile
