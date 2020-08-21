Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Short Interest Update

Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the July 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Alvarion stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Alvarion has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Get Alvarion alerts:

Alvarion Company Profile

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.9-5.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Alvarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.