Short Interest in Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Expands By 65.8%

Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,243,200 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the July 30th total of 750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Alsea SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

ALSSF stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Alsea SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, and Cañas y Tapas.

