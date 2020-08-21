Short Interest in Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Expands By 65.8%

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,243,200 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the July 30th total of 750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Alsea SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

ALSSF stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Alsea SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

About Alsea SAB de CV

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, and Cañas y Tapas.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Strategic Education Sets New 52-Week Low at $108.79
Strategic Education Sets New 52-Week Low at $108.79
Ontrak Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.44
Ontrak Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.44
Prairie Provident Resources Trading Up 33.3%
Prairie Provident Resources Trading Up 33.3%
ProShares Ultra Silver Shares Gap Up to $62.11
ProShares Ultra Silver Shares Gap Up to $62.11
Tesla Shares Gap Up to $1,887.09
Tesla Shares Gap Up to $1,887.09
Urban One Stock Price Down 9.3%
Urban One Stock Price Down 9.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report