ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Update

ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,748,800 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the July 30th total of 3,095,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of ALPEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get ALPEK alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $0.83 on Friday. ALPEK has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.83.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for ALPEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.