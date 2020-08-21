ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,748,800 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the July 15th total of 3,095,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of ALPEK stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

Separately, HSBC lowered ALPEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

