AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Short Interest Update

AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS AMNC opened at $0.10 on Friday. AMINCOR INC/SH CL A has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

AMINCOR INC/SH CL A Company Profile

Amincor, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bakery food products. It provides various sliced bread, yeast and cake doughnuts, frozen donuts, cookies, and snack products to supermarket ?in-store? bakery departments, and food service channels. It also offers water remediation services, such as water testing and evaluation, system engineering and design, system training servicing, and maintenance service in the northeast United States, as well as is involved in treating and discharging petroleum impacted water into the sanitary sewer system.

