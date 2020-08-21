American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMMJ stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. American Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.40.
American Cannabis Company Profile
