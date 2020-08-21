American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMMJ stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. American Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.40.

Get American Cannabis alerts:

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.