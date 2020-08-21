Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ALLIF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61. Alpha Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.13.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation operates as a lithium exploration company in North America. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Energy lithium brine property that covers 4,160 acres of Bureau of Land Management claims located in Grand County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Voltaic Minerals Corp.

