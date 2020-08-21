Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ALLIF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61. Alpha Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.13.
About Alpha Lithium
