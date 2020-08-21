Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Down 34.3% in July

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,277,200 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 3,463,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 437.9 days.

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

