Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.78. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

