Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Absolute Software stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.
Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
Featured Article: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.