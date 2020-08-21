Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Absolute Software stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

