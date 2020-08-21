Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,243,200 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the July 15th total of 750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.

OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Alsea SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alsea SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, and Cañas y Tapas.

