Brokerages Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Magna International posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 687.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 99.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

