alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Update

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the July 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

ALSRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Alstria office REIT-AG is a German stock corporation in the legal form of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which invests in office real estate in the major German economic centers. REITs are long-term portfolio holders of real estate assets and are characterized by solid balance sheet structures and high payout ratios.

