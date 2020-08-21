ANGLO AMERN PLA/S (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in July

ANGLO AMERN PLA/S (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ANGLO AMERN PLA/S stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. ANGLO AMERN PLA/S has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

ANGPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ANGLO AMERN PLA/S from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Investec cut ANGLO AMERN PLA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

