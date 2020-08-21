ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in July

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS ALNPY opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.
ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile
