ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in July

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS ALNPY opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

