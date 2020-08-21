People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PBCT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 171.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after buying an additional 2,290,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in People’s United Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,091,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 45,604 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

