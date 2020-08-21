Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.
SMTC opened at $61.37 on Friday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 115.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.67.
In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $25,862.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Semtech by 402.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after buying an additional 1,150,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 1,538.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after buying an additional 765,626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Semtech by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,149,000 after buying an additional 323,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after buying an additional 185,721 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.