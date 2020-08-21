Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

SMTC opened at $61.37 on Friday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 115.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $25,862.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Semtech by 402.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after buying an additional 1,150,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 1,538.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after buying an additional 765,626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Semtech by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,149,000 after buying an additional 323,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after buying an additional 185,721 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

