Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the July 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altium in a report on Sunday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Altium stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. Altium has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

