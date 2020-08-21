ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ALSMY stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. ALSTOM/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Commerzbank assumed coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About ALSTOM/ADR

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for ALSTOM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSTOM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
TTM Technologies Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
TTM Technologies Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
TAG Immobilien Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank
TAG Immobilien Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank
DA Davidson Comments on Spin Master Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
DA Davidson Comments on Spin Master Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC Issued By SVB Leerink
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC Issued By SVB Leerink


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report