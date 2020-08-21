ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ALSMY stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. ALSTOM/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

Get ALSTOM/ADR alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Commerzbank assumed coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for ALSTOM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSTOM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.