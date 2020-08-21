Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in July

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altium in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALMFF opened at $26.49 on Friday. Altium has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

