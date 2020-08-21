Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALARF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 270.0 days.

ALARF stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Alaris Royalty has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALARF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alaris Royalty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised Alaris Royalty to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Alaris Royalty from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

