Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603,241 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.68% of NMI worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NMI by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NMI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in NMI by 8.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NMI by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMI stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.86.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.