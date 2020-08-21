Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Five Below worth $18,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $3,722,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Five Below by 89.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Five Below by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 16,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $1,844,741.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,964,382.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

