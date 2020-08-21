Insider Selling: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) SVP Sells $75,912.32 in Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

