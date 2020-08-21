Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Penumbra worth $18,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $1,175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,003.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,216 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $230.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,370.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $241.81.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

