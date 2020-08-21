Vincent R. Anicetti Sells 5,000 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $96,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $273,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRS. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

