Vincent R. Anicetti Sells 5,000 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $96,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 17th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $273,750.00.
- On Wednesday, June 17th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.
NASDAQ CHRS opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.03.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRS. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
