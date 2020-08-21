Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Insider Purchases $104,100.00 in Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) insider Michael P. O’hara bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,865.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AHH opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $782.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 73.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 256,999 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 47.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 159,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 51,136 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

