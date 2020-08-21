Insider Selling: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Sells $86,190.00 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00.

OFC opened at $24.91 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 314,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.