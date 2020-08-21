Eric R. Olson Sells 4,963 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric R. Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eric R. Olson sold 1,753 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $20,545.16.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $620.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. Analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,499 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

