Insider Selling: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Sells 5,990 Shares of Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $75,414.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,008.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $620.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.53. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.64.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. On average, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 344,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 185,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,723 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.